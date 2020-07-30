Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CGNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.10. 51,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,895. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

