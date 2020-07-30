Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.48-3.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 266,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.