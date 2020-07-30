CoinPoker Trading Down 4.5% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $8,547.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 284,115,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,516,608 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

