Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 733,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

