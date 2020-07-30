Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 1,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

