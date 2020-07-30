Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Shares of TCFC opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

