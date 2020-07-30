Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,316,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 3,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.