Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
CHCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 3,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
