CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

CVLT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. 12,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 610.94, a P/E/G ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $186,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 39.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,221,000 after acquiring an additional 999,127 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

