Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

CXO traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 113,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXO. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

