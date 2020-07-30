CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 21,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

