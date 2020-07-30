ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 208,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

