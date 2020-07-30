ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 8,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 266,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.