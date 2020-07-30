COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,976. The company has a market cap of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of -475.52 and a beta of 2.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.