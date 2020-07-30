CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $850.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $695.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $791.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $828.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.64. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

