CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $791.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $829.75. 5,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,560. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $703.17 and its 200 day moving average is $659.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,617,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.