CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $825.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $791.08.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $829.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.17 and a 200 day moving average of $659.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,231,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

