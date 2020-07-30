CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.22-9.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.22-9.42 EPS.
NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $826.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.64. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.
