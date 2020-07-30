CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.22-9.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.22-9.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $826.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.64. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.