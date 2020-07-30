CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.31 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.22-9.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $825.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $703.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.64. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

