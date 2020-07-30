CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $900.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $660.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CSGP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $829.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,560. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CoStar Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

