Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 651.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

