Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 30,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $325.00. 770,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

