Costello Asset Management INC Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 0.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. 60,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

