Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Shares of COWN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 5,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

