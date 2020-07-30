Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

NYSE:CR opened at $57.21 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

