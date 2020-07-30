Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,910. The stock has a market cap of $787.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.24. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.