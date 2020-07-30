CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.06-6.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.12 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.12. 98,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.