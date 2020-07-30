CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.06-6.17 for the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.31.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

