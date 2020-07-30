CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,850 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $44,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.42. 115,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

