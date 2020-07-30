CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. 261,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,041. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

