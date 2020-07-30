Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Cummins from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. 27,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $204.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after acquiring an additional 446,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of Cummins by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 299,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.