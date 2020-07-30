Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share.

NYSE CMI traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $195.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $204.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

