Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 15,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,667. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 72.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 302,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

