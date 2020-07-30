DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 84,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,970. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $246,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $263,718. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

