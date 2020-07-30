Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Puzo Michael J’s 5th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.33. The company had a trading volume of 117,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

