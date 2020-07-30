Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,490 shares of company stock worth $87,558,169 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $202.59. 120,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

