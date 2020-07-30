DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 106,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

