DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mcdonald’s worth $70,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.11.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.61. 94,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

