DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 151,132 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 674.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,132 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.69. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

