DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 236,887 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236,887 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $56,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Cfra raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

