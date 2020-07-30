Delaney Dennis R Buys 685 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $310,697,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. 81,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $1,894,258. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.