Delaney Dennis R Has $1.31 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. 59,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

