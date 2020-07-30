Delaney Dennis R Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.90. 94,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.15.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.