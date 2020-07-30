Delaney Dennis R Sells 135 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Delaney Dennis R reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

