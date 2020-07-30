Dell (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

DELL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 37,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 114.3% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 27.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

