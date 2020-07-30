Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $12.75 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.79.

DENN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 43,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,919. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

