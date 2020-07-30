DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $428.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $428.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.86 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

