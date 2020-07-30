DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.81. 27,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,316. DexCom has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

