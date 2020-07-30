Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diageo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

