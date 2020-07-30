Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.