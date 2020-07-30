DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

DLR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,693. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

